Joe Cryan let idiots vote in New Jersey

New Jersey cut the word ‘idiot’ from its constitution so that people with some mental disabilities won’t be barred from voting but it is possible a scheming politician engineered the move because he thought it would help him advance if idiots could vote.

State Assemblyman Joseph P. Cryan introduced a bill on February 26, 2007 that removed the prohibition on voting of any ‘idiot or insane person’ from the New Jersey constitution. That term was designed more than 150 years earlier to prevent people suffering from psychiatric illness or mental handicap from casting their vote in national, state or local elections.

Approval of Cryan’s amendment concerning the denial of the right to vote deleted the phrase ‘idiot or insane person’ and what happened is, people started voting like idiots.

Just two years after New Jersey cut the word ‘idiot’ from its constitution, Republican Chris Christie was elected governor, then Donald Trump made it to the White House, and Cryan was first promoted to Union County Sheriff and then elected to the New Jersey Senate.

Cryan’s legislation eliminated a section that said, “no idiot or insane person should enjoy the right of suffrage” and substituted it with “a person who has been adjudicated by a court of competent jurisdiction to lack the capacity to understand the act of voting.”

The proposed change was included in a statewide ballot and voters approved the constitutional amendment at the general election.

On Tuesday, voters will have a choice between Assemblyman Jamel Holley and Senator Joe Cryan in the Democratic primary election. Holley seems to be hoping rational voters will make a wise decision, while Cryan obviously wants idiots to vote.