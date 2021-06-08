One New Jersey high school student dead, another wounded in Maplewood shooting

A shooting on at Underhill Field, the athletic field at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, left one student dead and another wounded, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police officers responding to a report of gunfire at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, found Moussa Fofana, 18, of Maplewood, and a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released. each suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured teenager was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Maplewood Police Chief Jim Duval said Monday that the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

People who knew Fofana said that he was with two friends when they took a shortcut through the high school football field on their way to another friend’s house to watch the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match, but they appear to have gotten into a fight of their own.

The district is canceling all activities at Underhill due to the ongoing investigation. Outdoor activities at Clinton Elementary, given its proximity to the field, are also canceled for the day.

Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor said the South Orange and Maplewood school district was making counselors available for students and staff who want help processing the tragedy.

“This inconceivable calamity is undoubtedly a devastating blow to our students, staff and community,” Taylor wrote.

“At this time, out of respect for the family and due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation, we are unable to share the names of the affected students,” Taylor wrote. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family in their time of need.”