VA seeks feedback from veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs continues this June to seek feedback from veterans and communities to help shape the future of VA health care policy.

VA has been hosting public virtual listening sessions across the country since March to hear from veterans on their thoughts about how to improve the care they receive from VA.

The goal is to design a health care system of the future and grow services available to veterans, reinforcing VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.

“Hearing the voices of Veterans throughout this process is integral to designing a health care system that will best serve them now and, in the future,” said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. “We appreciate the Veterans and stakeholders who have taken the time to attend a listening session to provide feedback and we encourage others to attend future sessions to share their perspective.”

The schedule for upcoming evening listening sessions is as follows:

Feedback from the listening sessions will be used to develop the recommendations that VA will submit to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022.

The AIR Commission is responsible for developing recommendations for the president and Congress on how to modernize VA care and realign VA facilities across the country.

The commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations for review and approval in 2023.

Learn more about participation and registration.