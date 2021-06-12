Guns are killing more Americans

A 13-year-old boy was injured in Newark’s North Ward on June 11, 2021, when about six male suspects jumped out of a vehicle armed with guns near 128 Wakeman Street and began to fire rounds at that location.

Police said one of the eight bullets struck the child in his leg.

Vineland police are searching for a man who shot a 28-year-old male victim multiple times shortly before 10 p.m. at the Cumberland Mall parking lot late Thursday night.

The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital, Camden, where he is listed in stable condition.

Across the country, gun violence shattered lives while conservative politicians recklessly opposed regulation and enacted laws to make more deadly weapons even more readily available.

At least 13 people were injured early Saturday in a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, said Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

"The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

"APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in respons- but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government," said Adler. "One thing is clear – greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety."

The Legislature passed a bill allowing Texans to carry handguns without a license or training — an expansion of gun rights so divisive Republican leaders in previous years refused to touch it.

Many Texas voters and law enforcement agencies oppose the measure but Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll sign the bill allowing carrying of handguns, openly or concealed, without a permit.

Abbott called the bill “the strongest Second Amendment legislation in Texas history.”

Everytown, a national gun-control group, found that 79% of Texas Republicans who voted in the November 2020 election support the current permit requirement to carry a handgun in public in Texas.

Pennsylvania State Troopers responding to a 9-1-1 hang-up call on Friday afternoon in Delaware Township shot and killed William Kradlak Jr. who allegedly exited the residence and began firing on the troopers who returned fire, fatally wounding Kradlak.

Yonkers, New York police arrested three people and charged them in a drive-by shooting that hurt four victims outside a deli Thursday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

It may feel like America entered a new wave of gun violence in 2021, but a review of shootings with multiple victims shows that their frequency has been unusually high for more than a year.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows that the number of multiple-victim shootings first spiked in April 2020 and has stayed high since.

The most recent wave of shootings around the country is just the latest symptom of that trend.

So far in 2021, almost 8,800 Americans have been murdered by firearms while guns were also used in an additional 10,760 suicides.

There have been 267 mass shootings and among the dead victims are 680 children and teenagers under 17.