Three gang members charged in connection with murder as part of a RICO conspiracy

One member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips appeared in court last week and a second one today was arraigned on charges that include attempted murder and murder as part of a RICO conspiracy, while a manhunt is underway for a third suspect who authorities say remains at large.

The Rollin 60’s Neighborhood Crips is a street gang originally formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1976.

Elijah Williams, aka “Lil Smith,” 21; Jason Franklin, aka “Freak,” aka “OG Freak,” 37; and Tre Byrd, aka “Bands,” aka “G Bandz,” 20, all of Newark, are charged by indictment with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy. Williams was arraigned today before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark federal court.

Byrd was arraigned on June 9, 2021 and Franklin remains at large.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, Williams, Franklin, and Byrd are allegedly members and associates of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips.

On Sept. 25, 2018, Williams shot at four individuals in Newark, striking two. Both victims survived the attack.

Williams shot and killed another victim on March 20, 2019, in Irvington, aided and abetted by Franklin and Byrd.

On June 20, 2020, in Newark, Byrd worked with another member and associate of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips to rob another victim at gunpoint.

All of the defendants face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.