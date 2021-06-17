Black journalists can’t breathe: Star-Ledger reporter

Tennyson Donyéa called out racism at the Star-Ledger and other NJ Advance Media publications with an artistic appeal for social justice that was both dramatic and touching.

Donyéa is an award-winning journalist and writer. He covers Culture, Identity and Diversity-related issues for NJ Advance Media. At least he did, although it is not clear if he still has a job there.

Before coming to NJ.com, he was a general assignment reporter for local television stations in rural California, Maine and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. A native of Washington D.C.

“Black journalists can’t breathe, and it’s become my mental health hell,” said Tennyson Donyea, who posted his complaints on Twitter. “This may be career suicide. I may go bankrupt. But after working in this industry for five years, it’s the hill I must die on for the sake of my Black sanity.”



