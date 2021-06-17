New Jersey brothers charged with killing a man found dead in Pennsylvania

Two teenaged New Jersey brothers were charged with killing a man whose dead body was found by Pennsylvania State Troopers just after midnight Thursday in Richland Township.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said that 17-year-old Joshua and 19-year-old Anthony Gamble, of Somerset, New Jersey, will face homicide, conspiracy and related charges.

Weintraub explained he was releasing Joshua’s name because he will be charged as an adult.

Weintraub said the brothers are accused of killing a man found stabbed to death early Thursday in a wooded area in the 500 block of East Pumping Station Road. The suspects are in custody and will be arraigned at a later time.

The victim has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, June 18, 2021.

The investigation began at 12:03 a.m., Thursday, when a Pennsylvania State Trooper spotted what appeared to be disabled vehicle with its blinkers activated in the area of East Pumping Station Road, north of Heller Road, in Richland Township.

The vehicle was described as silver Subaru with New Jersey registration plates.

A second vehicle, an Audi A5 with Florida plates, was parked 100 feet from the Subaru.

Walking toward the Audi, the state trooper saw a male lying on the ground in a nearby wooded area. The trooper identified himself but got no response from the male.

The male was detained and later identified as Joshua Gamble, who allegedly had blood on the top part of his shoes and was wearing a plastic-coated work glove on his left hand.

A similar right-handed glove was found where he had been lying on ground. Joshua Gamble was also in possession of a Subaru key fob, which was stained with what appeared to be blood.

As troopers detained Joshua Gamble, they heard what sounded like a man running through the woods near them.

A male subject then emerged and ran toward the Subaru and troopers ordered him to stop.

That man was detained and identified as Anthony Gamble, who police claim also had blood on his shoes, as well as his shirtsleeve. Two work-type, coated gloves were found in his pants pockets.

As the investigation continued, police located a substantial amount of blood inside the Audi and requested backup.

Police found the body in the woods of a deceased man, a short distance away from where Joshua had been lying and where the Audi was parked. The initial investigation indicates the unidentified man appeared to have stab wounds about his head, neck, upper chest and arm.

A large knife, which had blood on the blade and its wooden handle, was found on the passenger floor of the Audi.

Prosecutors presume at this time the homicide happened in Bucks County.

The DA praised the attention to detail of the trooper who noticed the situation.

“This is exactly why the cops are on patrol, they notice something eschew, something that makes their sixth sense go off and this trooper did exactly what we would hope,” he said.

Weintraub will seek a no-bail status for the brothers due to the nature of the charges. The brothers have no apparent connection to Richland Township.