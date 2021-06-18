Scott Presler’s hate tour plans stop at the American Legion Hall in Middlesex

Scott Presler’s hate tour will come to New Jersey on Saturday, June 19 to hold what he is calling “political trainings” at American Legion Halls in Middlesex Boro and North Brunswick.

Presler has called on Republican leaders to approach moderate Democrats and he encourages white nationalists to ‘infiltrate’ mainstream civic groups.

“I encourage every conservative woman in America to join the League of Women Voters,” said Presler.

Progressive groups in the area have urged everyone in those communities to denounce Presler’s efforts to spread his hateful agenda, so there may be protesters at the American Legion Hall located at 707 Legion Place in Middlesex, or the American Legion Hall located at 1015 Linwood Place in North Brunswick Township.

“Scott Presler is coming to NJ on #Juneteenth to spread his vile message of unthinking Republicanism, defiling American Legion Halls in Middlesex Boro and North Brunswick,” said progressive Democrat Lisa McCormick.

Presler organized anti-Muslim rallies across the country in June 2017, with such neo-fascists as Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer and Billy Roper and attended by Proud Boys, Identity Evropa and other White supremacists trying to exploit Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House.

Presler attempted to sow racial division between Black people and Hispanics with a ‘Blacks Before Illegals’ theme and he staged a political stunt billed as a cleanup of West Baltimore in an effort to defame the late Congressman Elijah Cummings after Trump suggested he wasn’t taking care of his Maryland district.

Presler expanded his cleanup stunt across the country but encountered opposition in San Francisco, California, for throwing away the personal property of homeless people.

He was temporarily suspended from Twitter after writing “Black lives murdered by criminal illegal aliens don’t matter.”

Presler described the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, DC, as the ‘largest civil rights protest in American history.”

Presler, a neo-fascist leader of the anti-Muslim hate group ACT! For America Darius Mayfield, who ha s said he intends to seek the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 12th district, which is currently represented by four-term Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Presler is widely known as an anti-Muslim activist formerly of ACT For America, which is designated as a ‘hate group’ by the Southern Poverty Law Center because it “pushes wild anti-Muslim conspiracy theories, denigrates American Muslims and deliberately conflates mainstream and radical Islam,”

who in June 2017 held a series of anti-Muslim rallies across the country that found him organizing with neo-fascists like Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer and Billy Roper and attended by Proud Boys, Identity Evropa and other White supremacists trying to make the most out of Donald Trump in the White House.

Presler attempted to spread the gospel of Trump by staging a political stunt where he would organize a cleanup of West Baltimore, MD initially as a way to try and make the late Congressman Elijah Cummings look bad after Trump suggested he wasn’t taking care of his district.

Presler then expanded his cleanup stunt across the country but stopped when he got to California and caught hell because in addition to people being pissed about how he and his fellow scumbags were throwing away the personal property of homeless people, they also weren’t too fond of him using the opportunity to sow racial division between Black people and Hispanics with his other stunt, the ‘Blacks Before Illegals’ routine.