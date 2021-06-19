Attorney General’s Office investigating police-involved road deaths

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of a motorcycle operator who was fatally injured in a June 16 motor vehicle accident, after a Woodbridge Township police officer attempted to stop him on Route 1, and that of a Camden pedestrian who was killed on June 9, when she was struck by a police vehicle.

Odean Cummings was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a truck while a police officer tried pursued him for a traffic stop.

The motorcyclist was identified as Odean Cummings of Woodbridge, a member of the HighRollaz Motorcycle Club, who was pronounced dead at the scene at about 10:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 1 at Randolph Avenue in Woodbridge.

A Woodbridge Township Police Officer activated the lights on his marked patrol vehicle in an attempt to stop Cummings, but the motorcycle operator continued northbound and was struck by a truck.

The Attorney General’s Office is also conducting an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on June 9 in Camden, where a police vehicle struck and fatally injured a pedestrian.

The decedent has been identified as Zandra Baez, 66, of Camden,

The police officer who was driving the police vehicle that struck Baez has been identified as Officer Kevin Randolph Gilbert Jr. of the Camden County Metro Police Department.

According to the preliminary investigation, Gilbert, who was on-duty and in uniform, was operating a marked patrol vehicle southbound on Mount Ephraim Avenue at approximately 10:55 p.m. on June 9, when he struck Baez, who was crossing Mount Ephraim Avenue at Woodlynne Avenue.

Gilbert was not responding to any call for service at the time, and authorities say he immediately stopped and radioed for assistance. Baez was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 11:09 p.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.