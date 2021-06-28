American journalist tortured in Myanmar

American journalist Nathan Maung was released from detention in Myanmar but he claims that he was beaten and tortured during his confinement by military authorities.

The United States citizen is due to fly out of the country on Tuesday, according to his lawyer Tin Zar Oo.

A court dismissed the case against the Kamayut Media editor after the plaintiff withdrew the lawsuit following more than three months in detention.

https://twitter.com/KamayutMedia

Myanmar security forces punched, slapped and beat the U.S. journalist and kept him blindfolded for more than a week of interrogation, said Maung, 44, editor-in-chief of the online news platform Kamayut Media.

Maung was detained on March 9 in a raid and freed on June 15, when he was ordered deported to the United States.

Maung said his colleague Hanthar Nyein remains in detention and was tortured more harshly, as had other people he met in prison.

A military junta overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, in the Southeast Asian country long known as Burma.