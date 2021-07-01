Hunterdon County man admits to receiving child pornography

A Hunterdon County, New Jersey, man admitted receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Daniel Murphy, 48, of Lebanon, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court to an information charging him with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig and and statements made in court, from Jan. 1, 2017, through Nov. 20, 2019, Murphy received and possessed images of minors being sexually abused.

The charge of receipt of child pornography carries a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2021.