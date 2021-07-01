Trump Organization’s CFO surrenders

The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and former President Donald Trump’s namesake company prepared to face the first charges from a investigation into tax fraud and other crimes.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization will be arraigned in a New York state court in Manhattan, once an indictment is unsealed by District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Weisselberg intends to plead not guilty according to his lawyers, Mary Mulligan and Bryan Skarlatos.

Vance’s office has been working closely with that of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The indictment could increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors, which he has so far resisted.

Weisselberg’s cooperation could be crucial to any future case against his longtime employer.

A private family-run business, the Trump Organization operates hotels, golf courses, and resorts around the world.

The indictment may undermine the Trump Organization’s ability to do business with banks and other partners.