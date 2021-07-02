Trenton Tornado?

A Tornado Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in parts of New Jersey ended on Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service Tornado Warning included parts of southwestern Monmouth County, southeastern Mercer County plus north central Ocean County and lasted until 6 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning, which ended at 7 p.m., was issued for parts of Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem, Ocean, Camden, Mercer, Gloucester, Cape May, Burlington, Monmouth and Middlesex counties.

Winds up to 70 mph and penny-sized hail were forecast for the area.

As of 5:35 p.m., a storm capable of producing a tornado was over Imlaystown and was heading east at 25 mph.

The weather agency warned of flying debris along with damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees. Mobile homes could be destroyed.

People were warned to move to basements or interior rooms on the lowest floors of buildings.

The NWS also advised people to avoid windows. Anyone outside was advised to move to the closest shelter.

The NWS also issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of New Jersey along with Westchester, New York City and Nassau in New York.

There could be heavy showers and thunderstorms through the night. Rainfall rates could exceed one inch per hour, according to the NWS.

Heavier downpours should diminish Friday morning, but the chance of additional showers will remain through the day as a front stalls right across the region.