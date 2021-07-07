Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team

One of four riders selected as the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics is the daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa.

U.S. Equestrian announced Monday that 29-year-old Jessica Springsteen will be making her Olympic debut, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Springsteen, who will be riding 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, is the youngest member of the team, which also includes 40 -year-old Kent Farrington, 45 -year-old Laura Kraut and 55 -year-old McLain Ward when the equestrian competition begins Aug. 3.

The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson. Competition will begin on August 3 and continue through August 7 at the Equestrian Park venue.

“Following a very competitive winter circuit in Florida, American riders competed successfully against the world’s best in five major CSI5* events in Europe over the past couple months. I feel very confident that the seasoned group of riders that we will be sending to Tokyo is in top current form and peaking at just the right time,” said Ridland.

All team nominations are subject to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee approval.

The Springsteen family

Jessica Rae Springsteen was born on December 30, 1991 and she is a well-known American equestrian. She is also popular as a showjumping champion rider who has won several medals to date and often posts photos on social media to update her fans.

Scialfa and Springsteen’s eldest son, Evan James Springsteen, is currently pursuing a career as a singer and is reportedly gaining success in the instrumental field, but he is very secretive about his personal life.

Sam Ryan Springsteen, who joined the Springsteen family on January 5, 1994, is a Jersey City firefighter.