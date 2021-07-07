Six months since the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, when then-President Donald Trump, his Republican co-conspirators in government, and a violent mob of their followers attempted a coup d’état to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that culminated with Joe Biden’s victory, federal authorities have arrested 535 defendants from nearly all 50 states.

Several deaths resulted from the riots that saw supporters of election loser overwhelm the Capitol, delaying the certification of the Electoral College results for the 2020 election.

Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6th has not, and will not, wane.

Complete versions of the public court documents that provide more than a snapshot of the investigation are available on the Capitol Breach Investigation Resource Page at https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases.

Over 535 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states, including those charged in both District and Superior Court. Fifteen of those criminal defendants appear to be New Jersey residents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said that 495 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds. Nearly 235 defendants were charged with obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so.

At least 165 of the Trump terrorists were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees. It remains uncertain whether federal authorities are looking to hold the former president accountable for inciting the riot but many voices are calling for that.

Donald J. Trump became the first incumbent president in three decades to lose reelection—and the only one whose campaign defeat culminated with insurrectionists staging a violent attempted coup d'é·tat



The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who illegally tried to overthrow the government by violent force after the candidate they supported clearly lost in the voting, fair and square, even after that fact was independently confirmed in over 60 court cases, by numerous Republican state election administrators and even by Trump’s own attorney general, William P. Barr.

The FBI released 11 new videos of suspects of suspects violently assaulting federal officers during the Capitol riots and the bureau is seeking the public’s help to identify them. For images and video of the attackers, visit https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

The U.S. attorney’s office also says that approximately six people have been arrested on charges of assaulting a member of the media or destroying their equipment.

A congressional committee conduct a probe into how the Trump regime was able to so easily demobilize the United States military and why dozens of repeated warnings about a violent attack by insurrectionists on the Capitol were ignored.

The mob of radical malcontented extremists caused about $1.5 million worth of damage to the Capitol building.

At least 165 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including over 50 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer. Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted on January 6th at the Capitol, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Six months later, the American people are divided on basic questions of reality, which means that the Trump regime’s frightening coup attempt on January 6 remains a very real threat to the democratic-republic today and very likely, tomorrow.

Citizens from around the country have provided more than 200,000 digital media tips, and the FBI continues to request the public’s assistance in identifying individuals sought in connection to the January 6th attack.

In particular, the FBI is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying more than 300 as-yet-unknown individuals who committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 200 who assaulted police officers.

At least 55 defendants have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon, more than 35 have been charged with destruction of government property, and almost 30 have been charged with theft of government property.

About ten individuals have pleaded guilty to federal charges ranging from misdemeanors to felony obstruction, many of whom will face incarceration at sentencing.

Fascism and propaganda clearly work on a large portion of the American public, as illustrated by the Trump presidency, the attempted a coup d’état and ongoing belief in lies

“Time and again in recent years, too many have avoided and even derided terminology that is perfectly adequate to describe our times; ‘authoritarianism,’ ‘autocracy,’ ‘anti-democratic,’ ‘racist’ and ‘fascist’ — all of these are accurate to describe the formation that is building in the modern Republican Party,” said Jason Stanley, professor of philosophy at Yale University. “Democratic party politicians have shied away from the accurate terminology because they wish to signal civility and bipartisanship, at a time when voters they wish to woo have clearly indicated a preference for strength. Others have simply failed to recognize and update on the authoritarian threat, mocking those who take the Trumpist faction seriously.”

“The reality is inaction will just make the past into prelude, yesterday’s coup into tomorrow’s autocracy,” said David Rothkopf, author of Traitor: A History of American Betrayal from Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump.

If you have any information on the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Please reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online.

“As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the public to send tips to the FBI. As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“Tipsters should rest assured that the FBI is working diligently behind the scenes to follow all investigative leads to verify tips from the public and bring these criminals to justice,” said D’Antuono. “To date, the FBI has arrested more than 500 individuals for criminal activity on January 6. The public has provided tremendous assistance to this investigation, and we are asking for additional help to identify other individuals for their role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”