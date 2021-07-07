State probing police slaying of NJ man

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is investigating the shooting of a man, who was killed by police outside his home in Newton over the holiday weekend.

Three three uniformed officers of the Newton Police Department arrived at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a residence on Clive Place, Newton, in response to a 911 call.

During an encounter outside the residence, two Newton police officers fired their service weapons, fatally wounding the man. .First aid was rendered by officers. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:46pm. The Andover Police Department and the New Jersey State Police also responded to the scene after the shooting. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

