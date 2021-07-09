Costco stopped selling MyPillow products

Michael Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow

Costco has stopped stocking MyPillow’s products in response to an online petition sparked by outrage over the company’s founder

Among the other stores to drop the brand after MyPillow CEO and founder Mike Lindell amplified former President Donald Trump’s lies about his loss in the 2020 election, in an effort to perpetrate a fraud on the American people that some have called an attempted coup d’état.

Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and J.C. Penney as well as Wayfair, Texas supermarket chain H-E-B and Kroger have said they will stop selling Lindell’s products, although some have blamed a slowdown in sales.

“Following our usual procedures for discontinued merchandise, remaining store inventory will be marked down until the assortment is sold out, at which point it will not be restocked,” said J.C. Penney.

More than 250,000 MoveOn members signed onto a petition demanding that Costco stores stop selling MyPillow products

“When I learned that Costco was selling millions of dollars worth of MyPillow products, I was overwhelmed with confusion, disappointment, and anger. I love Costco and am a regular customer, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is a massive supporter of far-right political activity and pushes conspiracy theories, including those espoused by the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol,” said Dennis C., a member of MoveOn.org. “I didn’t want one of my favorite companies, Costco, helping right-wing extremists make millions of dollars—especially as the gravity of the attack on the Capitol grew more clear by the day.”

“With Michael Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, showing up at the White House in January with written notes to give to Donald Trump that were instructions to overturn the election by way of martial law,” he said in the introduction to the online petition. “I no longer think a great company like Costco should allow MyPillow a place to set up and sell their products. MyPillow should be banned from ALL Costco facilities, as Mr Lindell has engaged in treasonous behavior.”

As of this date, 279,242 names appear on the petition.

Lindell, who created the MyPillow in 2004 and built the business in Chaska, Minnesota, southwest of Minneapolis, said he doesn’t regret his election claims or his support of Trump, who he said he first met in 2016.

“They’re succumbing to the pressure from these attacks,” said Lindell in one interview. “I’m one of their best-selling products ever. They’re going to lose out. It’s their loss if they want to succumb to the pressure.”

Lindell claims that by Friday, August 13, Trump will be reinstated as president again, as part of a bizarre conglomeration of impossible conspiracy theories and he continues to promote Trump’s false election fraud claims.