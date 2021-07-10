Amber Alert canceled, mom remains missing

An Amber Alert that was issued by New Jersey State Police was canceled after the missing 2-year-old boy was found and his father was arrested, but the child’s mother is still missing.

New Jersey State Police said that the child’s Amber Alert was safely found Saturday morning but his mother remains missing.

The Amber Alert was issued early Friday afternoon in New Jersey for the toddler last seen in Rahway.

State Police said Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother, were abducted by the boy’s father.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Sebastian was found safe Saturday in Monterey, Tennessee.

That’s also where his father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios of Highland Park, was arrested.

Sebastian’s mother, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar, is still missing.

"I’m so grateful to have my grandson back. I’m so grateful to know that he’s okay, but I am just praying every second that we find Yasemin, we call her Yazzi, that we find Yasemin," said Karen Uyar, Yasemin Uyar’s mother.

Tyler Rios remains in custody in Tennessee pending extradition.

"While we are relieved that Sebastian Rios has been found safe and that Tyler Rios is in custody, we are still urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yasmine Uyar to come forward and tell us what they know, even anonymously," said Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo.

Sebastian and Yasemin were last seen in Rahway Thursday and were believed to have been abducted by Tyler Rios.

Police set up a perimeter that included a block of residences around the home where the boy lived with his mother on Westfield Avenue.

Rahway detectives entered the home on Friday evening and said it was an active crime scene.

Yasemin’s sister, Marissa Uyar, said that Tyler and Yasemin are not together, and their only relation is sharing a son. She says Tyler has a history of domestic violence and recently became homeless.

Marissa Uyar said that Tyler recently broke into Yasemin’s home, and police officers were called but he convinced the officers that he had been living there.

Rahway Police ultimately confirmed child abduction occurred at 915 Westfield Avenue in Rahway, around 9 AM on July 9th, 2021.

Marissa Uyar said that her sister was planning to move out of Rahway for safety concerns.

"She was pretty busy packing and trying to get herself together," Marissa said.