School board candidate petition filing deadline is Monday, July 26

Serving on your local Board of Education is part of a great American heritage, but to get there citizens must run for election and New Jersey residents seeking school board positions must file their nominating petitions before the deadline of Monday, July 26, before 4:00 p.m. in the Office of the County Clerk.

Applicants should be aware that a state law effective July 1, 2018 permits school board candidates to circulate petitions jointly. They may be bracketed together on the ballot if they wish with one or two other candidates with the same slogan.

The 2018 law also permits a short non-political slogan not to exceed three words.

A 2018 statute requires that a nominating petition for any state, county, school, or municipal elective public office include a functioning email address for the candidate.

Candidates are also required to file a specific affirmation that they have not been convicted of crimes that would disqualify them from office with their petition.

The New Jersey School Boards Association’s Candidate Kit provides vital resources, downloadable forms, as well as links to important websites for anyone considering running for their local school board.

NJSBA’s School Board Candidate’s Kit for the November 2, 2021 election is now available online at www.njsba.org/candidacy. The kit includes information about the process of filing for school board candidacy, key dates in the school election process, the roles and responsibilities of local school board members, the New Jersey School Ethics Act, and other important subjects.

If you are considering running for your school board, take advantage of NJSBA’s online briefings that provide details about the responsibilities of serving on a local board of education.

NJSBA’s online briefings include three videos that address leadership, legal issues, and the role of a board member.

Candidates may also listen to a recorded online radio broadcast, “What Board Members Need to Know When They’re Elected.”

“The work of a school board has become increasingly complex, but rest assured, if you’re elected or appointed to your school board, you won’t ‘go it alone,’ ” said NJSBA President Irene LeFebvre. She also noted that NJSBA is New Jersey’s only service organization whose sole mission is to train, assist and represent the state’s local boards of education. “With the New Jersey School Boards Association offering support and training, you will find your term of service on your district board extremely rewarding.”

