Yasemin Uyar’s body found in Tennessee

Police in Tennessee found the body of a missing Rahway, New Jersey woman, whose son was the subject of an Amber Alert.

Authorities found Yasmine Uyar’s son, Sebastian Rios, alive on Saturday, according to the Rahway Police Department.

The child’s father, Tyler Rios, was arrested in Tennessee, where Uyar’s mother planned to go to be reunited with her grandson.

“My family would like to share that at 8:15 last night we were notified that Yasemin’s remains had been located in Tennessee," said Karen Uyar, Yasemin Uyar’s mother. "While my family grieves the loss of Yasemin please remember she wasn’t just a (domestic violence) victim. She was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt and cousin. Her life will be celebrated as her greatest gift to this world, Sebastian will still need all of our love and support."

The Amber Alert went out in New Jersey Friday and other areas, including Greater Cincinnati.

Rahway Police said Tyler Rios abducted his son and the boy’s mother.

The Rahway Police Department referred requests for information Sunday to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, where a spokesperson said he had nothing new to report.

Sebastian and Yasemin were last seen in Rahway Thursday and were believed to have been abducted by Tyler Rios from their home at 915 Westfield Avenue in Rahway, around 9 AM on July 9th, 2021.

Yasemin’s sister, Marissa Uyar, said that Tyler and Yasemin were not a couple, and their only relationship was sharing a son because Tyler had a history of domestic violence.

Marissa Uyar also said that Tyler recently became homeless.

The sister claimed he broke into Yasemin’s home, but Tyler convinced police officers who responded that he had been living there.

Rahway Police ultimately determined that Tyler Rios abducted the mother and child from their Westfield Avenue home.