Four people shot at Woodbridge hotel

Delta Suites on Route 1 South in Woodbridge

A shooting during a bachelorette party at a hotel in the Iselin section of Woodbridge is under investigation.

Four people were injured by gunshots early Monday at the hotel, but authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said Woodbridge Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the Delta Suites by Marriott, a hotel on Route 1 in the Iselin section of the township.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Two shooting victims were found inside Delta Suites, one of whom had a gunshot wound to his chest. A third victim was located outside the hotel with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the elbow.

Those victims were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, but their conditions were not immediately available.

About 6:15 a.m., a fourth shooting victim reportedly walked into the hospital.

No deaths resulted from the shooting, according to Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.

Ciccone did not say if anyone had been arrested or give a description of a suspect.

One person allegedly opened fire during a large bachelorette party but it was not clear why.

A hotel guest said she was awoken in a panic by the gunshots from her second-floor room.

“I stayed down and just ran for cover,” the unidentified guest said. “I didn’t know where it was coming from or how many more was gonna come.”

The hotel chain released a statemant saying the “safety, security, comfort and privacy of guests, staff and visitors are of paramount importance.”

It said hotel management was cooperating with authorities. Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Ciccone said anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 643-7700 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745- 4060.