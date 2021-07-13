New Brunswick bridges closing for six weeks

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials said the Landing Lane Bridges over the Raritan River and Delaware & Raritan Canal will be closed and detoured beginning tomorrow for emergency repairs in New Brunswick, Middlesex County.

Beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction Group, is scheduled to close and detour the Landing Lane Bridges over the Raritan River and D&R Canal.

This closure will allow the contractor to complete emergency repairs to the bridge superstructure and deck.

The NJDOT’s signed detour is expected to remain in place for about six weeks.

Motorists traveling northbound on Landing Lane in New Brunswick wishing to cross the river to Piscataway will be directed to turn right onto George Street, which becomes College Avenue in order to use Route 18 northbound to cross the river.

Motorists traveling southbound on River Road wishing to enter New Brunswick will be directed to use Route 18 and cross the river, then take the ramp towards Route 27 southbound then travel on College Avenue, which becomes George Street, back to Landing Lane.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information.

