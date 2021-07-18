Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting

At least four people were wounded in a shooting outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. during a home game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Aa a result of the shooting, the game between the Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended.

The victims went to local hospitals, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department posted on Twitter.

Fans hearing gunfire fled their seats and sought shelter after hearing gunfire in the bottom of the sixth inning.

"I just want to assure the public that at no time during this incident were individuals inside the stadium attending the game in any kind of danger. This was not an active shooter incident and it’s not being investigated as such. Everything took place outside the stadium," said Ashan Benedict, assistant chief of DC’s Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman who was shot is expected to recover, Benedict said.

Two other people wounded in the shooting were questioned by police in the hospital.

A person in one car pulled beside another and they engaged in gunfire, police said. The cars sped down South Capitol Street, with one vehicle stopped by police. The second vehicle has not been recovered.

A message on the scoreboard shortly after the shooting initially told fans to remain inside the baseball park.

"We held shelter in place for approximately 10 to 15 minutes," sais Scott Fear, the Washington Nationals’ vice president for security.

The suspended game was resumed on Sunday, the Nationals with Game 3 of the series to follow.

"Hope everyone is safe! Just keep the prayers up thank you everyone that help in the front line! God bless," San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. posted on Twitter."

