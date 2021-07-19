Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Jaak Madison, a 30-year-old member of the European Parliament from Estonia who claimed that the Holocaust had ‘positive aspects’ in a 2012 social media post that defended the Nazi regime.

In the 2012 blog entry, Madison wrote, "There are no things that are completely bad," and explained that most people’s misconceptions about fascism stem from a lack of knowledge about it.

While Trump has alluded to his Nobel nomination, he has not mentioned that he was put forth by a Nazi admirer or that there are 329 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 out of which 234 are individuals and 95 are organizations.

Trump appears to think being nominated is the equivalent of winning the coveted prize.

Trump’s nominator, Madison went on at length to defend National Socialism, the ideology under which Hitler ruled Germany, and he asserted that only the negative manifestations are widely known:

"It is true that there were concentration camps, forced labor camps, games with gas chambers, but at the same time such so-called ‘strict’ regime brought Germany out quite deeply at that time, because the development, which was primarily based on the military industry, one of the most capable," walrote Madison. "I do not want to justify Nazi crimes and massacres now with this text (although the death toll is very controversial there as well), but I cannot look at it from just one point, we should also see the positive sides that came with the order at the time."

Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe, around two-thirds of the continent’s Jewish population.

The only controversy about the death toll is that raised by antisemitic Holocaust deniers who ignore the overwhelming evidence of the event and insist that uncertainty about the exact number of deaths is proof that the whole history of the Holocaust has been fabricated and that Jewish it is a myth, invented by the Allies, the Soviet communists, and the Jews for their own ends.

Holocaust historians have placed the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust between 5.1 and 6 million, based on legitimate available historical sources and demographic methods. Holocaust deniers cite .

Madison, who ran for the first issue of the Conservative People’s Party locked the post behind a password after it was reported about in the mainstream media.

"While I was discussing different ideologies as a student, I did it with the idea of ​​discussing different times with my staff. That what and how it was at the time, what were the downsides, what was some positive aspect. But it’s not someone’s glorification or uplifting," Madison explained.

In the post, the young politician says that most people’s misconceptions about fascism stem from a lack of knowledge about it but he acknowledged the ideology contains a lot of xenophobia.

"In general, fascism originated in Italy, led by Benito Mussolini, where fascism also functioned in its true purity. I do not see anything wrong with ideology supporting nationalism (especially small countries like Estonia), because it is one of the main points for the preservation of one’s statehood and nationality. I do not see any harm in the state’s development of its military capabilities (independence without defense is unthinkable). It is only good if the state is engaged in the development of its industry, because it is the basis for economic growth and increasing prosperity," wrote Madison.

His blog post claimed that while Madison did not seek to justify Nazi mass murders, he nonetheless felt that the Holocaust had ‘positive aspects’

Jaak Madison (born 22 April 1991) is an Estonian politician, the deputy chairman of the Conservative People’s Party of Estonia and a member the European Parliament, where he is a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Delegation for relations with the United States and a substitute member for the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs.

Madison would allow discrimination against same-sex couples and transgender people and he would like to outlaw abortion.

He supports the reinstatement of the death penalty for serious crimesand believes surrogacy should be made illegal.

As President of the United States, Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban,

Trump was the most controversial and divisive president in US history, and the only one to be impeached twice. He departed the White House in disgrace after inciting an incompetent attempted coup d’état with persistent lies about his election defeat.

Trump’s legacy will be defined by his disastrous handling of COVID-19, although he installed three Supreme Court justices among the 226 judges he appointed to the federal bench — all for lifetime appointments —and he signed a Republican tax bill that was the biggest overhaul to the nation’s tax code in three decades.

It permanently slashed the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% while also providing a windfall for billionaires and corporations at the expense of the working middle class.