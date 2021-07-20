Former New Jersey drug dealer pleaded guilty

Darryl Hinkson, 46, formerly of Jersey City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty today by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced, documents filed in this case and statements made in court from Sept. 11, 2018, to Oct. 18, 2018, Hinkson conspired with others to distribute pills that contained a fentanyl analogue, an illegal controlled substance.

On Sept. 11, 2018, Hinkson met with an individual (Individual-1) and sold Individual-1 approximately 20 pills of purported “Percocet” and 20 pills of purported “Xanax” in exchange for U.S. currency.

On Sept. 25, 2018, Hinkson again met with Individual-1 and sold Individual-1 550 pills of purported “Percocet” and approximately 300 pills of purported “Xanax” in exchange for U.S. currency.

The pills were not, in fact, Percocet or Xanax, but instead contained a fentanyl analogue.

The count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $10 million.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 9, 2021.