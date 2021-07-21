Lesson in Lincoln’s life & leadership

Author and historianRichard Striner will sign his book “Summoned to Glory: The Audacious Life of Abraham Lincoln,” Wednesday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carriage House Museum Shop at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St.

The event is sponsored by the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Lessons of History Team.

“In the troubling times through which we have been living, there is much to be learned from the decency of Abraham Lincoln’s leadership, the brilliance he showed in confronting racial injustice, and the way he faced up to our very worst divisions to create a better future for the nation,” Striner said. “Even at this late date in the study of our 16th president, the Lincoln story is full of surprises.”

Striner taught history for over 30 years at Washington College, in Chestertown, Md. He is author of more than a dozen books, an acclaimed Lincoln scholar, and his books and articles have covered political history, presidential history, literature, economics, film, architecture and historic preservation.

His most recent book, “Summoned to Glory: The Audacious Life of Abraham Lincoln” (Rowman & Littlefield, 2020), will be available for purchase at the Carriage House Museum Shop.

Admission is free and open to the public for this book signing.

