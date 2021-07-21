New Yorker admits role to fraud scheme

A New York man today admitted to his role in conspiring to defraud a home improvement retail store with stolen credit card information.

Telwin Vincent, 32, of Bronx, New York, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Court Judge Stanley R. Chesler to an information charging him with one count of conspiring to commit bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to use unauthorized access devices.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, Vincent and his conspirators placed online orders with a home improvement store using stolen credit card information from November 2017 through May 2019.

The conspirators arranged to pick up those goods in person at various store locations throughout New Jersey and New York.

Vincent directed his conspirators to pick up the goods using dozens of false or stolen identities and then return the goods at different store locations or sell the goods at a discount to third parties for cash.

The bank fraud conspiracy charge to which Vincent pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a fine of $1 million or twice the gross gain to him or loss to others, whichever is greatest.

The conspiracy to use unauthorized access devices count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain to him or loss to others, whichever is greatest.

Vincent’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1, 2021.