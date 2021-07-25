Over 2.2 million checks mailed under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan

The Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced this week that they have disbursed more than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan.

The IRS says it has now delivered more than $400 billion in American Rescue Plan coronavirus stimulus checks.

The agency said that it’s disbursed more than 171 million payments under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package since they began rolling out on March 12.

The latest checks represent the third round of direct payments to U.S. adults since the pandemic began last year.

The payments began rolling out to Americans in batches on March 12.

Here is additional information on the last six weeks of payments, which includes those with official payment dates through July 21:

In total, this includes about 2.2 million payments with a value of more than $4 billion.

About 1.3 million payments, with a value of approximately $2.6 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an Economic Impact Payment but who recently filed a tax return.

This also includes additional ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. In the last six weeks, there were more than 900,000 of these “plus-up” payments, with a value of more than $1.6 billion. In all, the IRS has made more than 9 million of these supplemental payments this year worth approximately $18.5 billion.

The IRS will continue to disburse Economic Impact Payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return, as well to people who qualify for “plus-up” payments.

Special reminder for those who don’t normally file a tax return

Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to urge people who don’t normally file a tax return and haven’t received Economic Impact Payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits they’re entitled to under the law, including tax credits such as the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Filing a 2020 tax return will also assist the IRS in determining whether someone is eligible for monthly advance payments of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which began earlier this month.

For example, some federal benefits recipients may need to file a 2020 tax return – even if they don’t usually file – to provide information the IRS needs to send payments for a qualifying dependent.

Eligible individuals in this group should file a 2020 tax return as quickly as possible to be considered for an additional payment for their qualifying dependents.

People who don’t normally have an obligation to file a tax return and don’t receive federal benefits may qualify for these Economic Impact Payments. This includes those experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and other historically under-served groups.

Individuals who didn’t get a first or second round Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amounts may be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, but they’ll need to file a 2020 tax return.

See the special section on IRS.gov: Claiming the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit if you aren’t required to file a tax return.

The IRS has provided an online Non-Filer tool to allow individuals who weren’t required to file (and have not filed) a tax return for 2020 to file a simplified tax return. This simplified tax return allows eligible individuals to register for advance Child Tax Credit payments and the third Economic Impact Payment, as well as claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. Free tax return preparation is also available for qualifying people.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that the income levels in this third round of Economic Impact Payments have changed. This means that some people won’t be eligible for the third payment even if they received a first or second Economic Impact Payment or claimed a 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.

Payments will begin to be reduced for individuals making $75,000 or above in Adjusted Gross Income ($150,000 for married filing jointly). The payments end at $80,000 for individuals ($160,000 for married filing jointly); people with Adjusted Gross Incomes above these levels are ineligible for a payment.

Individuals can check the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov to see the payment status of these payments. Additional information on Economic Impact Payments is available on IRS.gov.