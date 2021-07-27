Child protection specialist gets 20years in prison for child sexual abuse pornography

An Atlantic County man who was previously employed by the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency (NJDCP&P) was sentenced today to 250 months in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse, but there is ple.

Kayan Frazier faces 20 year in prison

Kayan Frazier, 29, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to one count of producing images of child pornography. Judge Rodriguez imposed the sentence today in Camden federal court.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, documents filed in this case and statements made in court law enforcement officers identified Frazier, who was then employed as a case worker at NJDCP&P as the person who used Tumblr to distribute images of child sexual abuse.

On April 12, 2019, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office obtained a search warrant for Frazier’s residence and, while executing the warrant, observed him in the company of an underage boy.

Law enforcement officers recovered thousands of additional images of child sexual abuse on Frazier’s cellular telephone and other electronic media, which included images of the boy taken from the apartment.

NJDCP&P hired Frazier in 2017 as a family service specialist making $57,210 per year, but his employment was terminated after Frazier admitted that he took the images with a cellular telephone, following his arrest. That happened shortly after he was fired from a job as a substitute teacher in Atlantic City because he had a student sleep at his home.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Rodriguez sentenced Frazier to a lifetime term of supervised release. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

Frazier met the child who was in the now-convicted child molester’s home at the time of his arrest while the boy a student at Pennsylvania Avenue School sometime in late 2016.

He was terminated in April 2017, after the school’s then-principal, La’Quetta Small, reported that Frazier was a substitute teacher who had a student sleep at his home, where they shared a bed. La’Quetta Small is former Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small’s wife.

La’Quetta Small reported Frazier, who is her cousin, two months after first learning that he was having the student sleep at his home, which apparently violated school district policy.

The boy’s mother filed a lawsuit against former Mayor Marty Small, his school principal wife and the superintendent failed to protect the child from sexual abuse after Frazier pleaded guilty in federal court to the child pornography charge. The Smalls denied the claims and accused longtime political foe Craig Callaway and unnamed others of a conspiracy to slander them.