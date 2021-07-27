Transportation funds heading to New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and South Jersey Port Corporation will share $53 million from the U.S Department of Transportation (USDOT).

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris administration is awarding $905.25 million to 24 projects in 18 states under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant program.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will be awarded $44 million to modernize an approximately 2.9-mile section of roadway at the north entrance of Port Newark and the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal, which is part of a $146 million endeavor.

Port Newark and the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal

The project would include the replacement of the Corbin Street Ramp, the realignment of portions of Corbin Street, Port Street, and Kellogg Street, and the improvement of several other nearby intersections.

The project supports economic vitality by eliminating deteriorating and substandard roadway conditions at and near the port and would ease traffic concerns related to the growing volume of cargo that moves in and out of the port’s terminals.

These improvements are expected to reduce vehicle travel times and maintenance costs, and to improve safety.

The Port Authority will utilize innovative intelligent transportation system (ITS) equipment and integrate the equipment with existing on-site fiber-optics. The project is located in a Federal Empowerment Zone.

South Jersey Port Corporation

The South Jersey Port Corporation will be awarded $9 million for a proposed $25 million capital investment.

The funding will pay to rehabilitate an approximately 150-linear-foot bulkhead and extend it to approximately 500 linear feet; dredging the new berth; acquire an adjacent approximate 6-acre former glass manufacturing facility; and perform site preparation, improvements, and refurbish a multi-modal rail connection.

The project would support economic vitality by expanding the port’s barge capacity and allowing shipments of concrete and sand to the New York City area by barge rather than by truck. The reduction in truck miles traveled will alleviate issues that face the New Jersey Interstate Highway System such as congestion and roadway maintenance costs.

The project also directly supports the renewable energy supply chain, as the improvements will allow the port to accommodate the vessels that assist the manufacturing, assembly, and transport of large wind energy components in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

These grants advance the Biden administration’s priorities of rebuilding America’s infrastructure and creating jobs by funding highway and rail projects of regional and national economic significance that position America to win the 21st century.

“These timely investments in our infrastructure will create jobs and support regional economies, while helping to spur innovation, confront climate change, and address inequities across the country,” said Buttigieg.

INFRA grants were selected based on several criteria. In addition to prioritizing projects that would improve local economies, create jobs, and meet all statutory requirements, for the first time in USDOT’s history, grants were considered by how they would address climate change, environmental justice, and racial equity.

Further, USDOT prioritized funding to rural areas to address historic underinvestment. Approximately 44 percent of proposed funding will be awarded to rural projects, which exceeds the statutory requirements for rural projects set by Congress by 19%.

INFRA projects were also rated on the extent that they applied innovative technology and whether they could deliver projects in a cost-effective manner.

Demand for INFRA grants far exceeded available funds. USDOT evaluated 157 eligible applications from 42 states, as well as Guam. Applicants collectively requested approximately $6.8 billion in grant funds—more than seven times the funding available.