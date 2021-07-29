Fred Hampton Leftists hosted discussion with leaders of Ten Demands for Justice

Fred Hampton Leftists are lefty political commentators talking news, politics, and pop culture who strive to educate, inspire and entertain.

Ten Demands for Justice co-founders @SocialistMMA, @anhiebananhie, @zoyaislove and @AWKWORDrap were hosted by @FredHamptonLeft to break down Demand 2 — to Eliminate Discriminatory Policing, Prosecution and Sentencing… on the road to #AbolishThePolice and prisons

Second among the Ten Demands is: Demilitarize the Police, which means:

Disarm all law enforcement, including police officers and security guards, starting immediately with all military-grade weaponry and equipment.

Enforce Abuse of Force laws.

Make all body and dash cam footage public.

End the federal 1033 Program that provides military weaponry to local police departments.

Pass HR 1714, the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act.

Require all Byrne Grants be used for non-carceral alternatives to incarceration, instead of police department militarization.

End all grants from the Department of Homeland Security, Joint Terrorism Task Force, FBI and federal Justice Department.

End all Pentagon giveaway defense appropriations.

End all militarized international police training exchange programs.

Cancel all police and government contracts with private and public institutions that develop surveillance technologies.

Establish national, state and local legal restrictions to prevent police departments from purchasing or using military weaponry.

Ten Demands for Justice is a movement that envisions a new society in which prisons and police are no longer necessary, and communities are equipped to provide for their own health and safety.