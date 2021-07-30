New Jersey Turnpike Authority selling off surplus vehicles & equipment by sealed bid

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is offering surplus vehicles, roadway equipment and miscellaneous equipment and parts for sale by sealed bid.

The 125 items being sold include cars, pickup trucks, dump trucks as well as self-propelled lawn mowers and other landscaping items, including saws and handheld blowers. Click here for a complete list of the items being sold, along with information on minimum bids and item condition.

The sale items will be available for inspection by appointment only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on August 16-20 and 23-24 at the Turnpike’s Property Control Surplus Yard, Crawford’s Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ (off Exit 116 of the Garden State Parkway.)

Required appointment time slots will be approximately one hour per person and a maximum of three bidders are allowed at the same time.

To schedule an appointment, please call Robert Poling at: 732-888-0550 ext.7071 or email: rpoling@njta.com.

Sealed bids should be sent by the August 25th, 11 a.m. deadline to:

New Jersey Turnpike Authority

Attention: Robert Poling

Asset Management

P.O. Box 5042

Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095-5042

There will be no in-person attendance at the bid opening. To attend the conference call, please dial: 1-646-992-2010 and enter the Meeting Access Code: 173 511 3578

For any bidder who wishes to participate, conference call access will be open five minutes prior to the bid opening and will remain open until all bids have been read.

Please contact Janet Rzepka at 732-750-5300, ext 8128 or via email at rzepka@njta.com with any questions regarding the WebEx conference call.