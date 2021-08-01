Union County offering free COVID-19 vaccines

Free COVID-19 shots for County residents offered at National Night Out event in Hillside, August 3.

Union County residents seeking free COVID-19 vaccines now have four pop-up vaccination clinics to choose from this week.

The newest addition to the schedule is a pop-up clinic on Tuesday, August 3 in Hillside from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during the National Night Out event at Bristol Myers Park, located at 274 Hillside Avenue.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will both be available.

“We want everyone to know that free, convenient vaccination clinics are available to all Union County residents who need their shot,” said Commissioner Alexander Mirabella. “As we see from the rising new wave of infections, vaccination is the only effective way to protect against this deadly virus. Health care providers and other businesses are asking their workers to get vaccinated, and our clinics help ensure that vaccines are available to all.”

“The Board of County Commissioners is working to provide our residents with convenient options and opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados. “Vaccination reduces the risk of severe infection as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging variants. We ask that residents do their part by getting vaccinated and encouraging friends and family to do so as well.”

The Union County Mobile Vaccination Unit is scheduled to be at a total of four locations between July 30 and August 5.

Any Union County resident can make an appointment at any of the following pop-up clinics, regardless of their home town:

Friday, July 30 in Hillside at AAK Food Services, 465 Hillside Avenue (clinic will be across the street from back entrance on Ramsey Avenue), 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson/Pfizer vaccines)

Tuesday, August 3 in Scotch Plains at Scotch Plains/Fanwood District High School, 667 Westfield Road, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson/Pfizer vaccines)

Tuesday, August 3 in Hillside at Bristol Myers Park, 274 Hillside Avenue, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson/Pfizer).

Thursday, August 5 in Elizabeth at Ministerio Presencia del Rey, 1148 East Jersey Street, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson/Pfizer vaccines), in partnership with United Way

Appointments at the pop-up clinics can be booked online by creating an account at ucnj.org/vax. Please note that COVID-19 saliva tests will also be available at all pop-up vaccination clinics beginning next week.

Union County residents can also get vaccinated free of charge at any of three permanent vaccine sites run by the County: Dunn Sports Center in Elizabeth (currently offering the Pfizer vaccine), Kean University in Union Township (Moderna), and Plainfield High School in Plainfield (Pfizer).

To schedule an appointment at any of the permanents sites, create an account online at ucnj.org/vax, or call 908-613-7829 (7VAX) if additional assistance is needed.

Union County residents who are home-bound or have difficulty leaving the home can arrange for a home vaccination visit by contacting Union County’s service provider, Mobile Medical Services.

Call 1-833-256-2478 during regular weekday business hours to speak with an operator, leave a voice message after hours to receive a callback, or email a callback request to vaccine. Messages are returned on the following business day.