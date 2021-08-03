N.J. man sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for threatening to kill U.S. judge

A Pittsburgh judge on Monday sentenced a New Jersey man to 16 months in federal prison for threatening the life of a federal judge in New Jersey.

Paramus, New Jersey, resident William Kaetz, age 56, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on October 18, 2020, Kaetz publicly posted the home address of a United States District Court Judge to the social media sites Facebook and Twitter, and did so with the intent to threaten or intimidate, or with the intent and knowledge that others would use the information to threaten or intimidate, said judge.

Following the guilty plea hearing, Judge Ranjan sentenced Kaetz to a term of imprisonment of 16 months, with three years’ supervised release and a fine of $5000.

Kaetz was arrested about three months after 72-year-old lawyer Roy Den Hollander shot and killed the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas at the family’s New Jersey home.

That deranged gunman’s crime influenced the introduction of state and federal legislation to forbid people from publishing information identifying the home addresses of judges, prosecutors or law enforcement officers. One of those measure was enacted in New Jersey and goes into effect in December.

Kaetz had several cases before US District Judge Claire Cecchi, who tossed at least two of those matters.

In March 2019, Kaetz sued the federal government for $20 million, alleging his constitutional rights had been violated because he claimed President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were guilty of “allowing known enemies of plaintiff’s nation in plaintiff’s nation’s official offices.”

“It is well known fact that Socialists and Muslims will not assimilate to our constitutional republic form of government and all defendants have allowed demonstrations of advocacy to overthrow our constitutional form of government without prosecution,” claimed Kaetz, who was representing himself in the litigation, “therefore Socialists and Muslims and their supporters cannot be in any government job.”

In fact, the First Amendment specifically permits Americans to practice any religion or adhere to any political ideology, and numerous laws make it illegal to deprive a government job to anyone for those reasons.

Assistant United States Attorneys Tonya Sulia Goodman and Cindy K. Chung prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Kaetz.

Social media sites show that Kaetz has been a member of the North Jersey Regional Tea Party since 2010, as well as a vocal supporter of former President Donald J. Trump.

Bill Kaetz’s Twitter page is packed with Donald J. Trump for President TV commercials, along with posts promoting right-wing conspiracy theories and questioning science behind Covid-19 public health measures and the climate crisis.

His other suits involved a custody battle and the purchase of a car.

