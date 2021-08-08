Amid calls for Cuomo’s resignation, fundraising platform kicks him out

From OpenSecrets

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is facing increasing pressure to resign after a New York attorney general’s report concluded Cuomo sexually harassed several women who worked for him.

While Cuomo has yet to bow to that pressure — the New York State Assembly is also close to concluding its impeachment inquiry into the governor — he lost his ability to fundraise on Democrats’ online fundraising platform on Thursday.

ActBlue, the ubiquitous fundraising portal for Democrats across the country, removed Cuomo from its platform on Thursday, Axios reported.

ActBlue’s decision to terminate Cuomo’s profile on its site is the latest move from public officials and organizations to pressure Cuomo to leave office.

The Democratic governor had been eyeing another run for governor prior to allegations he sexually harassed employees first emerged in December.

In order to maintain standing in that race, Cuomo would be expected to raise similar funds he brought in during his last three gubernatorial campaigns.

In his five runs for public office, Cuomo raised a total of $142.7 million. In his last gubernatorial election in 2018, Cuomo raised more than $37 million — down from the $48 million he brought in during his first reelection campaign in 2014, but more than the $32.7 million he raised in his first successful gubernatorial bid in 2010.

Cuomo was a powerhouse fundraiser before winning New York State’s top office. In 2002, he challenged former New York Gov. George Pataki (R) but dropped out of the race before the Democratic primary.

In his short campaign, Cuomo raised $13.6 million. The eventual Democratic gubernatorial nominee, H. Carl McCall, raised $20.3 million.

In 2006, Cuomo brought in $11.4 million in his successful New York attorney general campaign. For reference, in 2018, current New York Attorney General Letitia James raised just $3.8 million.

Of course, Cuomo has had a unique ability to fundraise in New York compared to others who have held, and hope to hold, the state’s top office because of his name recognition: his father was former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo (D), and Andrew Cuomo was the Housing and Urban Development secretary under former President BIll Clinton.

In James’ report on Cuomo, the state attorney general concluded Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law.”

Additionally, Cuomo was accused of touching and kissing women without their consent and making inappropriate comments toward them.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said Tuesday.

While many New York officials and members of Congress called for Cuomo’s resignation earlier this year when he responded to allegations in March, on Tuesday the entire New York congressional delegation joined the call for the governor to resign.

Cuomo also lost the support of President Joe Biden — who campaigned for Cuomo during the 2018 gubernatorial election — as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the governors of New York’s neighboring states.

In March, Cuomo said he would not resign and he didn’t indicate he would resign this week in response to the attorney general’s report.

Several district attorneys in New York are requesting materials from the state attorney general’s report to determine if Cuomo could be criminally charged for any of the alleged acts.

One of the governor’s accusers, Lindsay Boylan, said through her lawyer on Thursday they plan to file a lawsuit against Cuomo.