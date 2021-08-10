People For the American Way exposes injustice out of Trump-influenced courts

As Democrats promote qualified Biden-Harris executive branch and judicial nominees, especially women of color with hope of addressing the systemic problems of vote suppression, far right extremism, police misconduct, and racial discrimination, there are a number of decisions by judges and justices appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Trump-era judges are having a broad, systemic impact with rulings and opinions that upset the nation beyond their effect on individual litigants.

Linked below are posts concerning 15 cases from People For the American Way’s “Confirmed Judges, Confirmed Fears” blog series for July.

One important trend that emerges from these cases concerns four decisions made possible by Trump judges that harm health care, including several relating to efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another trend relates to three rulings that excuse or limit liability for police misconduct.

Specifically:

All these July cases and more, including rulings on the right to counsel, employment discrimination, gun safety, religious liberty, and the death penalty, underline the importance of efforts to counteract harmful votes by Trump judges by confirming fair-minded constitutionalists with a demonstrated commitment to civil and human rights nominated by President Joe Biden as federal judges.

edThese cases have all been entered in People For the American Way’s Confirmed Judges, Confirmed Fears tool, which may be search by judge or by issue.