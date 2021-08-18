Drug courier sentenced to prison

A Mexican national was sentenced yesterday to 46 months in prison for his role in transporting approximately two kilograms of fentanyl into New Jersey for distribution.

Adrian Vargas Arroyo, 31, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, imposed the sentence in Newark federal court on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig and statements made in court, Vargas Arroyo drove a tractor trailer into New Jersey in October 2019 with four half-kilogram packages of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States.

In 2017, 59.8 percent of opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl, up from just 14.3 percent in 2010.

Vargas Arroyo arranged to distribute the narcotics at a location in Middlesex County, New Jersey, where he was ultimately arrested.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Martinotti also sentenced Vargas Arroyo to two years of supervised release.