League to celebrate Women’s Equality Day

The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley plans to celebrate Women’s Equality Day on August 26, 2021 in order to recognize the advancements made towards achieving political, economic, and social equality.

The date commemorates the 101st anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees American women the right to vote.

In February, leagues nationwide also celebrated the organization’s one hundred and first birthday.

New Jersey residents were integrally involved in advocating for women’s rights and equality.

In Bergen County, Susan B. Anthony visited and stayed with Tenafly resident Elizabeth Cady Stanton for long periods of time to write the History of Woman Suffrage.

In 1880, Stanton tried unsuccessfully to vote at the polls in Tenafly. Similarly, Alice Paul from Paulsdale in Mount Laurel Township advocated for and fought to secure the passage of the 19th Amendment and wrote the Equal Rights Amendment in 1923.

Women of color, including Sojourner Truth, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Mary Church Terrell, Reverend Florence Spearing Randolph and others, championed the suffrage movement and advocated for the 19th Amendment.

On August 18, 1920, the state of Tennessee passed the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, bringing the total number of states needed to 36. This provided the required majority to ratify the amendment and extended universal suffrage to women.

On August 26, 1920, U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed a proclamation officially certifying the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women’s right to vote.

In 1971, New York Representative Bella Abzug proposed legislation from which in 1973, the United State Congress designated August 26 as ‘Women’s Equality Day’, an annual event observed nationwide.

To celebrate the occasion, the LWVNV is launching a new program, a monthly luncheon, for members and the public. The group invites people to enjoy food and share their viewpoints on a range of topics, including voting, civic engagement, women’s issues, the environment, climate change, racial equity and more.

The first meeting takes place at Zendiggi Kebab House, located at 228 Closter Dock Road in Closter, on Saturday, August 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Participants who order their own lunch at www.zendiggi.com ahead of the meeting may receive a 10% discount by using the code: “LWVNV”. Volunteers interested in helping organize this first event should contact lwvnvblog@gmail.com.

LWVNV Expands Voters Service Activities

This fall, the LWVNV plans to prepare voters for this election with its voters service activities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the league focused on protecting the voting rights for all and ensuring everyone can exercise their right to vote.

“This year, the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley marks Women’s Equality Day by asking residents to remember the hard work of those who came before us,” said Joyce Luhrs, that chapter’s vice president of Marketing. “Honor their legacy and prepare to vote in the General Election in New Jersey on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Get involved with the League! Join us and bring a friend to the launch of our monthly luncheon on August 28 and share your passion and interests.”

To assist voters with making informed decisions in the election, the LWVNV’s members from 29 municipalities in Bergen County will work to make democracy strong through voter registration drives, virtual educational forums, and local advocacy.

The LWVNV’s activities will include conducting voter registration drives or responding to citizens’ requests to schedule and moderate local virtual candidate forums.

“We want to ensure residents are registered to vote, know how they can vote, and have information about the candidates. Check your voter registration status. In New Jersey, the deadline to register to vote for the General Election is October 12. The league does not support or oppose candidates and is not affiliated with any political party,” said Luhrs.

Details about voting are available on the league’s election website, www.vote11.org. The site provides information about the election process, new voting options, polling place locations and hours, candidates, absentee ballot and early voting options, registration deadlines, and requirements.

Anyone interested may learn more about upcoming events and how to become a member at bit.ly/LWVNVinformation. For further information about the LWVNV, contact lwvno.valley@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley, a chapter of the League of Women Voters (LWV), is a non-partisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The LWV was an outgrowth of the 19th Amendment passed in 1920 giving women the right to vote. Today, the LWV operates at the state and local levels through more than 700 state and local Leagues in all 50 states and in Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley was founded in 1946 as the League of Women Voters of Closter. By 1964, it included 11 municipalities in the Northern Valley and was renamed the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley. Today, the chapter serves 29 municipalities.

The organization develops grassroots leadership and achieves widespread credibility because it is strictly nonpartisan. Throughout the year, a range of voters services and programs are provided, including candidates’ forums, registration drives, dissemination of nonpartisan information about candidates and issues, and public meetings to discuss current issues. For information, visit the chapter’s webpage at bit.ly/LWVNVinformation.

For opportunities to get involved or join the organization, contact lwvno.valley@gmail.com or follow the LWVNV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.