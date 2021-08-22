Henri leaves New Jersey wet & weary

Tropical Storm Henri slowly moved away from New Jersey after bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and cars, flooding roads and homes in central New Jersey as Tropical Storm Henri lashed the region on Sunday.

Areas that were especially hard hit remain vulnerable to flooding.

Map from National Weather Service

According to the National Weather Service, as much as 4-8 inches of rain fell across much of the center of the state, with small pockets receiving 7-10 inches in some areas.

Numerous social media posts showed examples of severe, sudden flash flooding caused by the storm.

On Sunday afternoon, the estimated rainfall in Jamesburg, New Jersey was 9.7″ with more rain falling.

Photo courtesy of Sayreville Volunteer Fire Department

“It’s been a busy morning. Running since 5am. Several calls-flooding, house fire, helping, and alarms,” said the Jamesburg Fire Department .

Melrose Hose Company #1 of the Sayreville Volunteer Fire Department, deployed crews from Brush 3, Utility 3 and Rescue 3 as part of its Water Rescue Team to assist the Jamesburg Fire Department and Helmetta Fire Department due to severe flooding.

Our crews are currently assisting our neighbors of Helmetta and Jamesburg with major flooding from the storm.

If you see high waters, turn around and find alternate routes!

A band of heavy rain is forecast to persist across northern NJ and eastern PA through much of the night before pivoting south toward the Philly area by daybreak. Additional areas of flooding area possible through early Mon morning, especially near and north of I-78. #NJwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/yQRR2yHgta — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 22, 2021

The National Weather Service in Upton issued a Flash Flood Warning for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties.

Photo courtesy of Jamesburg Fire Department

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across those areas, saying flash flooding was expected particularly in the vicinity of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that were expected to experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth, Flatbush, New Rochelle, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, White Plains, Wayne, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, Linden, New City and Orange.

Photo courtesy of Jamesburg Fire Department

Motorist were urged to ‘turn around, don’t drown’ when encountering flooded roads.

The National Weather Service said most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so drivers should be aware of their surroundings and stay off flooded roads.

The federal agency also asked people to report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement with a request for them to pass the information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

“Henri continues to weaken rapidly across the Northeastern U.S. but remains a heavy rain and flood threat,” said an early evening bulletin from the National Weather Service. “A moderate risk of heavy rainfall will continue to lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding over portions of Long Island, New England, eastern New York, New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania.”

Tropical Storm Henri was over parts of New England and forecast to slowly weaken before exiting the country, moving into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, tropical moisture and upper-level energy will aid in producing showers and thunderstorms over the Southeast into parts of the Central Gulf Coast through to Monday morning.

Henri will continue weakening a lifting away from the area on Monday. Meanwhile, a warming trend will begin with showers and thunderstorms expected, mainly across southeast Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the afternoon.