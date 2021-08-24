Cape May beach renamed for lifeguard

A Cape May, New Jersey beach will soon be named after lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera III, who died in the line of duty last week.

Inferrera, a 16-year-old rookie lifeguard, died on Friday after being critically injured while he was rowing a boat in the ocean off the Cape May beach when he was broadsided by a wave at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The Cape May Beach Patrol announced that Reading Avenue beach will be named in honor of the teen lifeguard.

The boy’s family said Inferrera’s medical bills are entirely being covered by Cape May’s municipal insurance.

Inferrera, a resident of Chester County, Pennsylvania, was paddling a patrol boat off Reading Avenue beach when the boat capsized and tossed him into rough ocean waters.

A vigil was held on Sunday night for the Cape May, New Jersey lifeguard. Dozens of Phoenixville Area High School students gathered to remember 16-year-old, who was an 11th grader at the school.

Officials said Inferrera was in the water trying to keep swimmers close to shore.

Other guards brought him to the shore and started CPR.

The lifeguard was knocked unconscious and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center in Middle Township before being flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, and he was resuscitated twice before he died on Friday night.