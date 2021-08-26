Mercer County woman charged for impersonating an FBI agent

A pregnant Mercer County woman made her initial appearance this week on charges that she impersonated an FBI agent.

Nealeigh Glasper, 29, of Trenton, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of impersonating an officer of an agency of the United States.

She appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois H. Goodman in Trenton federal court and was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Justin Notarfrancesco — an actual FBI special agent — Glasper told Trenton Police officers during an April 13 traffic stop that she was a FBI special agent who worked “cybersecurity in the Philly office.”

The cops pulled her over in a high-crime area of Trenton for having illegally tinted windows, the complaint outlined, instructing her to roll down her windows for their safety.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, documents filed in this case and statements made in court on April 13, 2021, officers of the Trenton Police Department observed a vehicle with heavily tinted windows, in apparent violation of state law, driving in a high-crime area of Trenton.

The officers conducted a motor vehicle stop, during which they requested that the driver and passenger lower all four of the vehicle’s tinted windows for the officers’ visibility and safety.

Upon lowering the vehicle’s front and rear passenger windows, Glasper immediately and repeatedly told the officers that she was an FBI special agent.

She twice told the officers in a loud and clear voice, “I’m FBI,” and introduced herself as “Special Agent Glasper,” and stated that she “work[ed] cybersecurity in the Philly office.”

Glasper continued to hold herself out as an FBI special agent, stated multiple times that she worked for the federal government, and offered to provide her badge to the officers.

The officers issued the driver a motor vehicle citation and the motor vehicle stop concluded.

Shortly thereafter, the officers returned to the area because Glasper had reported that the driver of the vehicle could not find his driver’s license and believed that the officers had not returned it at the conclusion of the motor vehicle stop.

During that follow-up encounter with the same officers, Glasper was wearing an empty gun holster on her right hip and ultimately advised the officers that she would call her “superior” to advise him or her of the misplaced license.

Glasper is not, and never has been, an FBI agent.

The false impersonation charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and a maximum fine of up to $250,000.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, and the Trenton Police Department, under the direction of Interim Police Director, Steve E. Wilson, with the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Super Pitts of the Criminal Division in Trenton.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.