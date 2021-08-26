Monmouth County general contractor charged with corporate misconduct and theft

A Monmouth County general contractor has been charged with corporate misconduct and theft for allegedly misappropriating more than $139,000 in payments he received to build retail spaces in airports in Dallas and Austin, Texas.

Theodore M. ‘Ted” Vitale (Image from LinkedIn)

Theodore M. Vitale, 63, of Brielle, who is known as Ted and owns Petore Associates, Inc., (d/b/a Petore Construction) in Wall, was indicted on second-degree charges of misconduct by a corporate official and theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, and third-degree theft by deception in connection with the airport construction projects.

According to his personal website, Vitale embarked on his career in construction management in the early 1980s. After accepting responsibilities as senior vice president of construction with Bloomingdale’s and then moving over as chief executive officer of Seaboard Construction .

Vitale went on to serve as executive project manager, and then a senior executive project manager before becoming chief executive officer of Petore Construction.

Located in Wall, New Jersey, Petore Construction has undertaken projects around the country for clients that range from Barneys to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Vitale said he guided Petore in building a Tom Ford fine apparel boutique in Washington, DC, and a Neiman Marcus department store in Atlanta.

The indictment was handed up by a state grand jury on August 18, 2021, according to New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck.

In July and August 2016, Atlanta-based retail merchant Paradies Lagardère, which operates stores, bars, and restaurants in airports across North America, hired Petore Construction to be its general contractor on various projects to construct retail space in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

As general contractor, Petore Construction was authorized to contract with various subcontractors to perform the work, paying them from monies the general contractor received from Paradies Lagardère.

Over the course of several months, Vitale, as sole owner and operator of Petore Construction, allegedly received $139,735 from Paradies Lagardère to pay a subcontractor for construction and electrical services on a 7-11 at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and a second bar and kitchen in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but never paid the subcontractor what it was owed for its work on these two airport projects.

Vitale also allegedly charged and received $3,500 from Paradies Lagardère as a premium for a payment bond and a performance bond, neither of which he procured.