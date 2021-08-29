NOW-NJ slams Republican

National Organization for Women of New Jersey (NOW-NJ) is alarmed to hear GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli double down on his criticism of the need for public schools to teach gender identity and sexual orientation as part of health education.

Ciattarelli and his running mate, former state Sen. Diane Allen, and their allies — have keyed in on some social issues to portray the policies of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy as out of touch with voters.

Republican State Committee Executive Director Tom Szymanski went as far as to lie by saying, “Phil Murphy has mandated that kindergartners and elementary school students be taught about explicit sexual acts.”

There‘s no law or policy in New Jersey that mandates teaching kindergartners about sex acts but the gubernatorial candidate recently conflated two laws that require teaching about diversity and historical contributions of LGTBQ people with new sex education curriculum requirements for middle-schoolers, sometimes going as far as to claim or imply that New Jersey’s youngest school children are being taught about sexual acts.

The State Board of Education issued student learning standards in 2020 that included guidance on health and physical education asserting that students should be able to identify oral, vaginal and anal sex by eighth grade.