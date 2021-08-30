Third Passaic County shooting kills man

A man was killed outside the city housing complex where he’d lived, shortly before dawn Sunday, in the third Passaic County shooting in a week.

Donyell Coley, who was struck several times, arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital in a private vehicle at 5:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

Valdes previously said that shortly before 7 p.m. on August 21,2021, Passaic Police Department officer responded to the area of 4th Street and Passaic Street on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old male Paterson resident who sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was immediately transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment and officers subsequently located the scene of the crime.

Valdes also previously said that at about 7:05 a.m. on August 26, 2021,Paterson Police Department officer responded to the area of East 25th Street and 15th Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey on a report of a shooting.

A 40-year-old Paterson woman told police that an unknown man fired a gun in her directions several times and then fled the scene. The victim was not struck by gunfire.

didn’t say whether a suspect had been captured or identified – only that Coley, 41, was shot in the parking lot at Speer Village.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has requested that anyone with information about these incidents, inform detectives at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900 or notify the Paterson Police Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120.

Donyell Coley, Speer Village Passaic Photo Credit Daily Voice