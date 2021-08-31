Elizabeth Police seeking missing teenager

The Elizabeth Police Department is asking for help to locate Kelly Saniya, age 17, who was last seen August 11 getting into a white Ford Mustang convertible with tinted windows and temporary out-of-state license plates.

The missing teenager is 5 ft tall weighing about 123 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a light skin complexion.

She has two tattoos, “Ashley” on her chest and letters on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a Cookie Monster logo, blue jeans and checkered Vans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective G. Quelopana at 908-527-7830 or the Elizabeth Police Department Headquarters at 908-558-2111.