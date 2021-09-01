New Jersey under tornado watch as Ida’s path crosses Garden State

Heavy, tropical rainfall from Ida drenched New Jersey as tornado watches were in effect as the weather system moved into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Remnants from Ida’s have triggered flash flooding and multiple tornado warnings across New Jersey with severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall up to 6 inches that could result in flash flooding, and possibly tornadoes in the southern half of the state.

The National Weather Service put most of Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Law enforcement confirmed tornado, suggesting that residents are in a life-threatening situation.

“Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible,” said an alert from the National Weather Service.

Those counties were set to endure severe thunderstorms with a chance of some tornadoes due to “damaging wind gusts” in the late afternoon as the storm picked up speed as it headed out to sea.

Tornado has been observed with this warning. Please take shelter now! https://t.co/rBashMsbjU — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021

Tornado Warning including Flemington NJ, Lambertville NJ, Pennington NJ until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/CLK8uTq1yt — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021