Mayor Derek Armstead and the City of Linden will sponsor a ceremony honoring those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The event will be held on September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Wand Green Park located on Mack Place.

For more information about the commemorative ceremony, contact Council President Michele Yamakaitis at 908-494-0880, or Sandy Jackson at the Linden Fire Department at 908-474-4550.

Although his daily intelligence briefing on August 6, 2001 warned that "Bin Laden determined to strike within US" President George W. Bush failed to prevent the tragedy, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans.

Bush then launched two foreign invasions, both of which proved ultimately unsuccessful.

The Iraq War disrupted civil authorities and gave rise to the arch extremist terrorist group ISIS, which remains a global problem.

After 20 years of fighting, American forces left Afghanistan and the Taliban fundamentalist group that had sheltered Osama bin Laden resumed control of the country.

The global war on terror initiated by the Republican president with near unanimous cooperation and support of all Americans cost an estimated $8 trillion and countless lives, but made the world no safer.