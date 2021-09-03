Fatal Piscataway shooting victim identified

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Mosier of the Piscataway Police Department today identified the victim of yesterday’s homicide as Alphonso Brown, 22, of North Brunswick.

Alphonso Brown

Yesterday, at about 3:58 P.M., police responded to the area of Washington Avenue and West Fifth Street following the report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located and performed lifesaving measures on Brown, who sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective TJ Patel of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745- 3927.

According to public records, Brown had been sentenced to prison on September 28, 2016, for assault, criminal trespass, weapons and drug offenses. He was released from custody on June 23, 2020. He was also convicted for causing bodily injury to another person while fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for an incident that occurred on March 14, 2016 and was sentenced for that crime on June 22, 2018 to a mandatory minimum of 2 years, 6 months and 17 days of a three-year sentence.