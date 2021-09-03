Piscataway shooting under investigation

Police in Piscataway were called to a reported shooting, shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, when they found a gunshot victim who later died from his injuries.

On September 2, 2021, at about 3:58 P.M., authorities responded to the area of Washington Avenue and West Fifth Street following the report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located and performed lifesaving measures on a male who sustained apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to the next-of-kin, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

One shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, according to Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier. The man was later pronounced dead.

Investigators withheld the victim’s identity pending notification of next-of-kin.

The case remains under investigation and authorities hope to locate surveillance footage of the area.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone asked anyone with information to call Detective TJ Patel of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745- 3927.