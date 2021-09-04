Biden orders disclosure of FBI’s 9/11 probe

President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order directing government agencies to conduct a declassify documents related to the FBI’s investigation of 9/11.

The order requires that Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department release the declassified documents to the public over the next six months.

“When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America,” said Biden. “As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, I am honoring that commitment.”

“We must never forget the enduring pain of the families and loved ones of the 2,977 innocent people who were killed during the worst terrorist attack on America in our history,” said Biden. “For them, it was not only a national and international tragedy. It was a personal devastation.”

“For 20 years, children have grown up without parents and parents have suffered without children. Husbands and wives have had to find a way forward without their partners in life. Brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts, loved ones and friends have celebrated 20 years of birthdays, family gatherings, and milestones looking at an empty chair at homes and with a hole in their hearts ,” said Biden.

“My heart continues to be with the 9/11 families who are suffering, and my administration will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community,” said Biden. “I welcome their voices and insight as we chart a way forward.”